SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date And Steps To Apply

THE STATE Bank Of India (SBI) has opened the application window for Junior Associate posts (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre till today, September 27, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacant posts can apply only in one State/Union Territory only by visiting the official website--sbi.co.in.

It must be noted that those who are applying must be proficient in the specified local language they opted for. As a part of the selection process, candidates will be needed to appear for the local language test in order to check their language knowledge.

The language test will be conducted once the candidates qualify the main exam. Candidates need to appear for this test before joining the Bank. Additionally, those candidates who will submit their class 10 and 12 marksheet or certificate as proof of having studied a specified opted local language, will not be needed to undergo the language test.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Those who want to appear for the exam should not be less than 20 years or above the age of 28. However, those who belong to the SC/ST category will be given a relaxation of 5 yrears. Meanwhile, those who belong to the OBC category will be given a relaxation of 3 years. The PWD candidates will also be allotted some relaxation based on the category they belong to. Here's the list:

PWD (General/EWS)- 10 years

PWD (SC/ST) - 15 years

PWD (OBC) - 13 years

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI– sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' page

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment for Junior Associates Customer Support and Sales.

Step 4: Tap on the 'apply online' button.

Step 5: You will now be directed to ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22

Step 6: Tap on the tab that reads new registration

Step 7: Log in with the details like name, mobile number, etc, and upload the documents as per the website's requirement.

Step 8: Go through all the details provided in order to avoid any errors.

Step 9: Do the payment.

Step 10: Download the application and take a printout for future reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment: Vacancies and Salary

The applications have been invited a total of for 5008 vacancies and the starting basic pay is Rs 19,900/- (Rs.17,900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

The preliminary exam will take place in online mode tentatively in the month of November and the main exam will take place will be tentatively in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.