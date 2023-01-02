SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Declared on sbi.co.in; Here's How To Download

The State Bank of India, SBI on Monday declared the SBI Clerk result 2022 for prelims exams online. Now, the candidates who appeared for the exam can check on the official website at sbi.co.in to download their results. Candidates can check the SBI Clerk prelims result in 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Now, all the candidates who qualified for the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2022 are eligible to appear in the main exam which is expected to be held in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023. Candidates must note that cut-off marks category–wise for qualifying candidates has also been released for the same.

Here's How to check the SBI Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in

Then, tap on the SBI careers page, then tap SBI latest results.

Click on SBI Preliminary result link.

Enter the login credentials as asked.

Now, click on the submit button to view the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the screen.

Check and download the scorecards for future use.

For the SBI Mains exam 2022-23, the cut-off will be released soon after the Language Test. Candidates who clear the final cut-offs will be called for bi-document verification but language test marks will not be included in the preparation for the SBI Clerk 2022 Mains exam.

Meanwhile, according to the SBI Clerk notification 2022, a total number of 5486 vacancies have been announced for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). For these vacancies, the exam authorities conducted the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2022 on November 12, 19, 20 and 25, 2022.