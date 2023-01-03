SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Check Cut Off List Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the SBI Clerk result 2022 for prelim exams. Now, all the candidates who qualified for the clerk prelims exam 2022 are eligible to appear in the main exam which is expected to be held in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023. Candidates must note that cut-off marks category–wise for qualifying candidates has also been released. Candidates can check the result at-- sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, over 5,486 vacant posts will be filled for the SBI clerk junior associate position. Out of which 5008 vacant posts have been announced for regular posts and 478 vacant posts for Backlog. Last year, the SBI introduced 5,454 Vacancies.

The prelims exam was held on November 12,19,20, and 25, 2022. Approximately more than 10 lakh aspirants have appeared in the exam held across the country at various online examination centers.

For the selection to the post of Clerical Cadre through the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) 2022 exam, candidates are selected through two phases of exams including the SBI Clerk Prelims and SBI Clerk Mains exam. Candidates have to clear both phases to secure the appointment letter from SBI.

Check SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022 (out of 100)

Assam– 69.25

Chhattisgarh– 72.75

Gujarat– 72.25

Jammu– 77

Karnataka– 64.5

Kerala– 68

Madhya Pradesh– 74.75

Maharashtra– 65.5

Odisha– 77

Punjab– 80.75

Rajasthan– 75

Tamil Nadu– 62.25

Telangana– 69

Uttar Pradesh– 77.5

Uttarakhand– 78.75

West Bengal– 78.5

Check SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021 (out of 100)

Andaman & Nicobar– 66.25

Arunachal Pradesh– 69.25

Assam– 68.50

Chhattisgarh– 76.5

Delhi– 83

Gujarat– 64.5

Haryana– 79.75

Himachal Pradesh– 80.25

Jharkhand– 69.25

Karnataka– 64.25

Andaman & Nicobar – 66.25

Arunachal Pradesh– 69.25

Assam– 68.50

Chhattisgarh– 76.5

Delhi– 83

Gujarat– 64.5

Haryana– 79.75

Himachal Pradesh– 80.25

Jharkhand– 69.25

Karnataka– 64.25