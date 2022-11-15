SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks And Important Dates Here

THE STATE Bank of India (SBI) will be releasing the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-off marks along with the prelims result for different categories soon. According to the exam calendar, the exam has been scheduled to be conducted on the 19th, 20th and 25th of November 2022. One part exam has already been conducted on November 12.

Candidates must check out the SBI Prelims cut-off marks to determine their selection status for the next round of the recruitment process. Candidates have to wait for the result then the next process will start. The SBI Clerk prelims cut-off marks is the deciding factor that has to be qualified by the candidates to get a call letter for the mains. Cut-off will be released category and state-wise.

Some factors that affect the preliminary cut-off marks of the SBI Clerk Prelims are average attempts made by the bank, the normalisation method used by the bank, total vacancies and the difficulty level of the questions asked in the examination.

Here are the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 expected cut-off marks category-wise:

General Candidates- 75 to 80 marks

OBC Candidates- 75 to 79 marks

SC Candidates- 60 to 62 marks

ST Candidates- 65 to 68 marks

EWS candidates- 70 to 72 marks

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 expected cut-off marks state-wise:

Arunachal Pradesh 69.25

Assam 68.50

Himachal Pradesh 80.25

Uttar Pradesh 81.25

Gujarat 64.5

Maharashtra 66.25

Rajasthan 77.75

Madhya Pradesh 81.75

Uttarakhand 81.75

Andaman Nicobar 66.25

Delhi 83

Haryana 79.75

Chhattisgarh 76.5

Punjab 75.5

Telangana 73.75

West Bengal 79.75

Odisha 82

Karnataka 64.25

Sikkim 72.50

Tamil Nadu 61.75

Kerala 69

Important Dates of SBI Clerk Prelims 2022:

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification- September 6

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes- September 27

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date- October 30 to November 25

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date- 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November

SBI Clerk Prelims Result- November 2022

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date- December 2022 to January 2023