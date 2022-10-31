SBI Clerk Admit Card To Be Released Today At sbi.co.in; Here's How To Check

he State Bank of India (SBI) will release the admit card for the prelims exam today, October 31. The admit card will be issued for the SBI Junior Associate. Candidates who have registered can check their hall tickets on the official website -- sbi.co.in.

The SBI clerk prelims exam is expected to be scheduled on the November 12, 19 and 20, 2022, and the mains exam will be held from December 2022 to January 2023.

Candidates must make sure that there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors on their admit cards. Candidates have to carry their call letter for the preliminary exam, and a photocopy of ID Proof as no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without showing the hall tickets.

Moreover, this year there will not be any sectional cut-off in SBI Junior Associates Recruitment online examination. There will be 3 sections in the examination English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning.

Candidates have to reach at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam and have to carry a valid SBI Clerk Admit Card and ID proof. Candidates have to fill in all the details correctly in the SBI Clerk answer sheet otherwise might result in the cancellation of your paper.

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now, candidates have to click on the link "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)" to download Prelims Exam Call Letter

Step 3: Now, the new window will appear on the screen and candidates have to select admit card language and enter the registration number and date of birth or password, also fill in the Captcha Box.

Step 4: Click on the "Login" button

Step 5: Finally, the SBI Clerk Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Save in pdf format or print the admit card for future use.