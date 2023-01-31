SBI CBO Result 2022 Released At sbi.co.in; Here’s How To Check

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released the result of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022. The SBI CBO exam was held on December 4, 2022. Candidates can download the result at– sbi.co.in.

Aspirants who qualify and whose roll numbers appear on the merit list will appear for the screening and interview process. This recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 1422 vacant seats of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

SBI CBO Result 2022: Screening Test

Candidates' online applications and documents will be presented to the Screening Committee if they are shortlisted based on their performance in the online examination. The Bank's Screening Committee will determine whether the candidates meet the required experience eligibility criteria. The Committee will compare the job profiles submitted by candidates (as certified by their current/previous employer(s) with whom they are/were employed) to the job profile of Scale-I Generalist Officer at the State Bank of India. The aspirants, who fulfill the required experience as decided by the Screening Committee, will be called for an interview process.

SBI CBO Result 2022: Interview

The SBI CBO interview will be held for 50 marks. Aspirants will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The Bank will decide the minimum qualifying marks.

SBI CBO Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on admit card link “Recruitment of circle-based officer” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the result link.

Step 4: The SBI CBO result merit list will appear on your screen.

Note: Download and check by searching roll number.