SBI CBO 2022 Interview Admit Card Released At sbi.co.in; Here’s How To Check

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the interview admit card for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) exam. Eligible candidates can download their interview letter at– sbi.co.in till February 17, 2023.

The SBI CBO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacant posts, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies. The SBI CBO result was announced on January 30.

The candidates called for SBI CBO interview will be required to bring hard copies of their all-relevant documents, along with their originals and call letter for interview for verification. The interview exam will be consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at– sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link ‘Download Interview Call Letter’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23)’.

Step 4: Now enter the login credentials including registration number, roll number and password.

Note: Download and take a printout for the future reference.