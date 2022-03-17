Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced the results of BSEB class 12 exams on its official website. This year an overall 80 per cent of students cleared the Bihar Board class 12 exam. The number this year saw a rise of over 2.11 as last year the overall passing percentage was 78.04 per cent.

The top-scoring student across all the three streams was Sangam Raj, from Bihar’s Gopalganj. Sangam Raj is the one who secured the highest marks in Bihar Board class 12 Results with 96.40 per cent. After Sangam Raj, Ankita Kumar Gupta of commerce stream stood first in his stream with 473 (94.60 per cent) marks.

Story of Sangam Raj

Sangam Raj is a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj and comes from a low-income family. However, the financial conditions of his family never stopped Sangam from achieving his desired dreams and goals. Sangam has been a studious and hardworking student throughout his schooling days.

Sangam did not only topped his stream but also has emerged as the top-scoring student across all three streams. With his hardworking attitude towards studies, Sangam's performance has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who registered themselves for the BSEB class 12 exam.

While talking about the future plans, Sangam revealed that he wants to be an IAS officer and has already started preparing for it.

“My parents are very happy with my results. I am happier that I could be a reason for their happiness. My marks are secondary,” Sangam was quoted as saying by News18.

According to reports, the Bihar government decided to give 1 lakh of the cash prize to the student who secured the first position, whereas the second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Talking about numbers then 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year out of which a total of 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division. While 5,10,831 students scored marks in the second division, 99,550 students secured third division.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen