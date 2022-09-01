SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Registrations 2022 Ends On September 1 | Check Details

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will be closing the application window for the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 today on September 1, 2022. It must be noted that the students will only be allowed to complete their registration process by today till 11:45 PM.

The candidates can visit the official website--samsodisha.gov.in and fill up their application forms.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: What Are The Required Documents?

In order to fill out the application form, students need their official documents. It includes original certificates, three passport size color photographs, school or college leaving certificate, conduct certificate, migration certificate (if any), Class 10 certificate for verification of date of birth, mark sheet of the Higher Secondary examination, pass certificate, category certificate (if any) and certificate in respect of weightage (if any).

Notably, SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list for students will be announced on September 7. The candidates who get selected in the first merit list will begin their admission and online data updating process from September 7, 2022, from 2 PM to September 11, 2022. However, those candidates who do not get selected after the first merit list is released should not worry as a second merit list will also be released by September 16, 2022.

The Plus 3 Admissions will be conducted in three different phases including phase 1, and phase 2 followed by a spot admission round.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: How To Apply?

Those candidates who want to apply for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions can check the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website--samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, under the Higher Education section click on +3 and then tap on student login.

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked by the website.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and then submit it.

Step 5: Download your application form for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission and take a printout for future reference.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding the application forms and results.