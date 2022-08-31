SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: First Merit List To Be Released On September 7 At samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has released the official date for the declaration of the first merit list of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus 3 admissions 2022. As per the official notice, the first merit list will be released on September 7, 2022, at samsodisha.gov.in.

It should be noted that the DHE released SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 forms on August 11, 2022, and the same will be closed tomorrow, September 1, 2022. The candidates who are still to register themselves are advised to visit the official website and complete the registration by September 1, 2022.

Once the merit list is released, the candidates who get selected can begin with the admission procedures and online data updating of the admitted student from September 7, 2022, from 2 PM to September 11, 2022, till 5 PM including Sunday as per the schedule. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the online form is tomorrow, Sept 1, 2022, till 11.45 PM.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: How To Apply?

Once the merit list is released, the link to check the same will be activated on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps and check the list.

Step 1: Go to the official website--samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on Degree +3 under Higher Education.

Step 3: Tap on student login.

Step 4: Fill in the details.

Step 5: You are now required to submit the application form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Students are being informed that they need not worry in case their name is not included in the list as a second merit list will also be released on September 16, 2022.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State through e-Admission and also several e-Services to students at the institution level through e-Administration.

NOTE: Students are advised to visit the official website of SAMS in order to get all the latest updates regarding the admissions and merit list.