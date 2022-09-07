SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List Released At samsodisha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List: ANI Image used for representation

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha released the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 2 second merit list today, on September 7, 2022. Candidates who want to check the same can visit the official website --samsodisha.gov.in in order to check their name on the merit list.

Besides the second merit list, DHE has also declared the allotment result today.

It must be noted by the candidates that, those whose names are included in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list can start their admission procedures from tomorrow i.e., September 8. The last day to complete the admission process is September 10.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List: Documents Needed For Admissions

The candidates who need to take admissions for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 will require a plenty of documents including Class 10 mark sheet, passing certificate, school leaving certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any) and recent passport-sized photograph.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List: How To Download?

Candidates who want to check the merit list can follow the below-mentioned steps and check it from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha--samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Now, a homepage will appear. On the homepage, click on the merit list link.

Step 3: You now need to click on the second selection merit list and enter the required details.

Step 4: The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save the merit list and download it.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, the DHE also released the first merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admissions 2022. The candidates who get selected in the first merit list will begin their admission and online data updating process from September 7, 2022, from 2 PM to September 11, 2022. However, those candidates who do not get selected after the first merit list is released should not worry as a second merit list will also be released by September 16, 2022.

The Plus 3 Admissions will be held in three different phases including phase 1, and phase 2 followed by a spot admission round.