SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 Releasing Today On samsodisha.gov.in | Check Details

The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha would release the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Once, released, candidates will be able to check and download their SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. As per the Department of Mass Education, SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 will be released at 3 pm today.

Candidates must note that this is only the first merit list and after the release, all those who will get a seat via SAMS Odisha, will have to proceed with the admissions process. Also, after the first merit list, a second and other list will be released till all the seats for admissions are filled.

Candidates must also note that these admissions-related formalities for the SAMS Odisha +2 merit list will be held from August 19 to 25, 2022. On the last date, the facility will be available till 6 pm for everyone.

Here are SAMS Odisha+ 2 Admissions 2022 Important Dates:

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 date August 17, 2022 (Today)

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list time 3:00 PM

Admissions for 1st merit list August 19 to 25, 2022

Official website samsodisha.gov.in

In order to download the SAMS Odisha +2 Merit list 2022, candidates would need their login details. This merit list may also be released separately for different areas. Hence, candidates may need to enter those details as well while checking their merit list.

Candidates are advised to keep updates on seats, the admissions process as another round of lists would be released later on the official website.