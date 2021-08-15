The aim to establish Sainik school is to prepare the students from an early age for their admission into the Indian armed forces.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and urged the citizens for Atmanisrbhar Bharat. In his speech, he announced that government will now open Sainik Schools for Girls across the nation.

"Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik schools in the country will also be open for the daughters of the country," PM Modi said.

He further continued that two-and-a-half years ago in Mizoram, the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik school was carried out.

The aim to establish Sainik school is to prepare the students from an early age for their admission into the Indian armed forces.

Taking to Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "Today I am sharing happiness with the countrymen. I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School. The doors of Sanik Schools should be opened for them too. From education to sports, from board results to Olympics, our daughters are giving phenomenal performances. Our girls are taking their space."

आज मैं एक खुशी देशवासियों से साझा कर रहा हूँ।



मुझे लाखों बेटियों के संदेश मिलते थे कि वो भी सैनिक स्कूल में पढ़ना चाहती हैं, उनके लिए भी सैनिक स्कूलों के दरवाजे खोले जाएं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021



For unversed, Sainik Schools are run by The Sainik Schools Society, which comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Currently, 33 Sainik schools are operating in India.

