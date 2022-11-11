Russia Offers Indian Medical Students To Continue Their Studies In Russian Universities

Russia has offered Indian medical students to continue their education who left Ukraine due to the ongoing war. Thousand of Indian Medical students had to leave their studies midway and return to India as war broke out in Ukraine in February. Russia has said that they can continue their education in the country as the syllabus is the same and students know both languages of Ukraine and Russia.

"Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They're most welcome in Russia," Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev said in Chennai.

"As far as students are concerned, students keep going to Russia for studies. It is an upward trend. More and more students are applying for scholarships in Russia," he added.

In September, India's National Medical Commission clarified that there is no plan to accommodate medical students from universities of Ukraine in Indian colleges. According to media reports, many students are quitting Medical studies and seeking transfer to educational institutions in other countries or waiting for the Indian government to help them find a seat in medical colleges in the country. Earlier, The Indian government carried out ‘operation Ganga’ to evacuate the students from Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

Every year, numerous Indian students travel to Ukraine and Russia to study medical and other specialised courses. There were around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine before the war broke out.

Ukraine was ranked fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specialisations in the field of medicine. In 2020, 24 per cent of its overseas students were from India. A six-year medical degree in Ukraine costs Rs 1.7 million, less than private medical colleges in India.