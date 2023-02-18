RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 Released On rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Here's How To Download

THE RAJASTHAN Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB released the admit card for the REET 2023 on Saturday. This year, Rajasthan entrance for recruitment will be held for 48000 posts of level 1 and 2 teachers in the state. Out of which 21,000 posts are of level 1 and 27000 posts of level 2. Candidates who registered for the exam can access the admit card on the official websites recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, RSMSSB has scheduled the REET 2022 examination for February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023. The examination will be held for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and for Upper Primary Level (Classes. 6 to 8). The exam will be held in two shifts on these dates. In which the first shift will start at 9:30 am. While the second shift paper will be from 3 pm.

REET paper 1 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for the primary level or classes 1 to 5. While paper 2 will be conducted for the selection of teachers for secondary-level teachers recruitment or class 6 to 8.

Here's How Candidates can download their REET 2023 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB REET at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admit card link and click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download and save the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for further use

For more information, candidates can visit the official website. Meanwhile, the REET 2023 will be held for 300 marks. A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be there on the question paper. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will also be negative markings. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

Also, in the year 2022, as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This was the highest number of applicants appearing for the REET, in the last few years. Candidates will be deemed REET eligible if their marks are equal to or higher than the cutoff scores