RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the admit card for the REET 2022 exam for primary and upper primary school teacher (Level 1 and Level 2) posts today (February 17). Once released candidates can download the admit card at– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the RSMSSB REET 2022 exam will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023. The level 1 exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon. While the level 2 exam will be conducted from February 25 to March 1, 2023, in two shifts including 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The REET exam will be held for primary level 1 for classes 1 to 5, and upper primary level 2 will be for classes 6 to 8. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the REET Admit Card 2023 on the date of examination along with valid ID proof. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card.

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link REET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: REET admit card will display on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.