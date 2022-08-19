RSCIT Exam Results 2022 Declared At rkcl.vmou.ac.in; Here's How To Check

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology (RSCIT) exam result 2022 on the official website--rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Candidates who appeared the RSCIT exam 2022 can check their results and download the same from the website.

To check the results online, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) held the RSCIT exam on July 31, 2022, and in order to qualify for the exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 405 marks. To check their results online, candidates can follow the steps and check their VMOU RSCIT Result.

RSCIT Exam Result 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website--rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link mentioned on the page.

Step 3: The result link for RSCIT exam will flash on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link and you will see a new webpage opening.

Step 5: Now tap on the RSCIT Result July 31 2022 result link

Step 6: A new log in page will appear on the screen.

Step 7: You will now be required to enter your details like your roll number and name including the date of birth.

Step 8: RSCIT Result 2022 will flash on your screen.

Step 9: You can now check and download your result.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who appeared for RSCIT exam and qualified will be given an RSCIT certificate. They will also be eligible to appear for government jobs as RSCIT result is considered eligibility criteria for many government jobs.

Every year, RKCL holds the RSCIT diploma exam providing a basic course certification to the candidates who qualify for the exam.