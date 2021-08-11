Bihar govt will soon be releasing the incentive amount for unmarried girls under the Bihar government's Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. Unmarried Intermediate examination pass and graduate girls will get Rs 25000 and Rs 50000 respectively.

Patna| Jagran Education Desk: Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday (August 10) announced that the incentive amount under the Bihar government's Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana will be soon transferred via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to the bank accounts of 12000 unmarried girls of the state.

It was in February that the Bihar state government had increased the scholarship amount for unmarried Intermediate examination pass and graduate girls to Rs 25000 and Rs 50000 respectively. Earlier, it was Rs 10000 and Rs 25000.

As per Education Minister, there has been a delay in the implementation of welfare schemes for the students due to the closure of schools, colleges, and universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the process of payment of scholarship, cycle, dress, and incentive scheme is going on. The process of execution of applications is being continuously monitored so that more beneficiaries can get the incentive amount soon.

Here is all you need to know about the Kanya Utthan Yojana:

Amount to be disbursed

Rs 25000 will be given to unmarried girls who pass Intermediate, and Rs 50000 to those who pass graduation. Also, Under the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, an expenditure of Rs 34 crore has been given from Bihar Contingency Fund for incentive amount to 33,666 minority students.

Girl students benefitted to date

Since 2018, a total of 328431 applications have been received in the Chief Minister's Girl Child (Graduation) Protsahan Yojana. Of these, 12079 applications were rejected, while 237890 applications are pending. The government made a total provision of Rs 900 crore for this scheme in the last four years.

Eligibility criteria

The girl should be a resident of Bihar state. Only two girls from one family are eligible to apply for this scheme. Also, the girl should belong to the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) of the society. Every girl of the state is eligible irrespective of caste or religion. Finally, the girl’s parents must not be working as government employees.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha