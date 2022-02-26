New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After the embarrassment over Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET paper leak, the state government is gearing up to take stern measures to prevent cheating and other malpractices in examinations. The Rajasthan government on Thursday tabled a new law to punish the use of unfair means in public examinations with a fine of up to Rs 10 crore and imprisonment up to 10-years.

The bill is called Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022. It was introduced by Rajasthan's Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav.

The bill also has provisions of attachment and confiscation of properties if a person is found cheating in the public exams. It penalizes authorities, examinees, and other personnels involved in any kind of unfair means.

Here are five major highlights of the bill:

If any person impersonates or leak/ attempt to leak/conspires to leak question paper, procures/attempts to possess question paper in unauthorised manner, or solves/attempts to solve/seek assistance to solve question paper in unauthorised manner or assist the examinee in unauthorised manner, the punishment will be imprisonment from 5 years to 10 years, and fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

Any person taking unauthorised help in public examination from any person, group or from any material, may face a jail term of upto three years and a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh.

An examinee who has been convicted under the provisions shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

If investigating officer has reason to believe that any property represents proceeds of any offence under the proposed act can seize such movable or immovable property with prior approval of the state government, the bill proposes. Where it is not practicable to seize such property, the IO can make an order of attachment directing that such property shall not be transferred.

If the person of the management or institution has been found guilty of the offence, then they shall be liable to pay all cost and expenditure related to the examination, determined by the Designated Court and shall be banned forever.

(With inputs from PTI)

