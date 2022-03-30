New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the NTPC CBT 1 Revised Results 2021 for Ranchi, Secunderabad, and various Zone/Regions today (March 30) on its official website. The Railway Recruitment Board has also activated the scorecard link for students to download their results. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the website -- rrcb.gov.in

The board has declared the result for RRB regions such as RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Bhubhaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu – Srinagar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhopal, RRB Malda RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

If you have also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can download the results by following these simple steps.

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2021-22?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- rrcb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the result link 'CEN No.01/2019 (NTPC) -Click for Updates/Results of CBT-1, Candidates shortlisted for CBT-2'

Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on '2 - Link to view the scorecard of 1st stage CBT (Live from 30.03.2022). CEN No. 01/2019 (NTPC posts)'

Step 4: Now, candidates can easily download RRB Results 2022.

The CBT-1 took place in 7 phases from December 28th, 2020, to July 31, 2021, for various 35281 vacancies under NTPC.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen