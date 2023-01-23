RRB NTPC Level 3 Result Released At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Cut Off Marks

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Sunday evening released the result and cut-off marks for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) Level 3 exam. Candidates can check their results and cut-off marks at– rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notice those who have qualified for RRB NTPC Level 3 exam will have to appear for document verification (DV). The DV will be conducted shortly and the schedule of the DV will be published on the official website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from the board.

“Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 3, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT and the priority for various posts in Pay level -3 furnished by them in the online application. The candidates called for DV of Pay level-6 & level-5 but could not be empanelled due to reasons like being absent, lower medical fitness etc., are also considered for posts in Level-3 based on their merit,” reads the official notification.

At RRB Chandigarh, the cut-off score for unreserved candidates are 90.66667, while for the SC category candidates the cut-off are 79.33333, 78 for ST category students, for OBC category candidates the cut-off are 86.66667 and for EWS candidates the cut-off are 85.66667. Candidates must note that they should check the websites of their respective RRBs as cut-offs could be different.

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the active noticeboard section on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the link “21-01-2023 CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : LEVEL- 3 Result & Cut-Off Marks”.

Step 4: The PDF will then open up on the screen.

Step 5: Now candidates can check their marks.

Note: Download and take its printout for future reference.