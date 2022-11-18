RRB NTPC Final Results, Document Verification Dates Announced For Level 2,3,4 And 5; Check Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday (November 17) released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC 2019) final result, document verification and medical examination dates. The RRB NTPC recruitment drive was held to fill vacant posts of various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years to fill 35,208 vacancies. Candidates can check their result date at-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC level 5 results will be declared in the third week of November. Level 3 and 4 results will be out on the 4th and 2nd week of January next year respectively. Level 2 results will be announced on February 2nd week. Document verification and Medical Examination will be start from 2nd week of December onward.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to mislead candidates with fake promises of appointments for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on computer-based testing (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," RRB said in the notification.

RRB NTPC recruitment process conducts two stages of examination including computer-based tests, typing tests, document verification and medical examination. The RRB NTPC exam notification was released on February 28, 2019.

RRB NTPC Final Result: Here's Full Schedule

Level--Results of Final Stage--Document Verification & Medical Examination

6--Declared on Sept 7--2nd week of Nov, 2022 onwards



5--3rd week of Nov, 2022 onwards--2nd week of Dec, 2022 onward



4--2nd week of Jan, 2023--1st week of Feb, 2023



3--4th week of Jan, 2023 onwards--2nd week of Feb, 2023 onwards

2--2nd week of Feb, 2023 onwards--4th week of Feb, 2023 onwards