New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A big update for all the candidates who will appear in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams 2022. The admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 exam 2022 have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates can visit the official website of RRB www.rrbcdg.gov.in. and download the admit card.

The exam date of RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 will be conducted on May 9 and May 10. The exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts. The candidates will have to log in with their registration number and date of birth to download their admit card.

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the Railway Recruitment Board’s website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link on the homepage.

Login with the details required- the date of birth and registration number.

Then, RRB NTPC admits card 2022 will appear.

Now, download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card and take a printout of admit card as well.

In the examination centre, the candidates will have to carry their admit card, and government-issued photo identity proof like an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or driving license for verification purposes.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of the CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The fake notification says that exam dates are tentatively scheduled for May 19, 20, and June 14 to 16, 2022.

The candidates of the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, OBC (non-creamy layer) and SC candidates need at least 30 per cent marks, meanwhile, EWS candidates need 40 per cent, and ST candidates need 25 per cent marks. PwBD candidates might get relaxation by 2 per cent in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav