New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam on Thursday (May 5). Once released, candidates can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card through the official website (rrbcdg.gov.in).

The Board is scheduled to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10. The exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts.

The Board recently released information about dates for candidates along with scorecards, shortlist status, and question papers for CBT 1. Candidates who were shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

Here's how candidates can download their admit cards.

1. Got to the Railway Recruitment Board’s website – rrbcdg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link.

3. Login with your required details -- the date of birth and registration number.

4. RRB NTPC admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card.

Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with one government-issued photo identity proof like an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or driving license to the exam center for verification purposes.

Candidates of the unreserved category need to score at least 40 percent marks, EWS candidates need 40 percent, OBC (non-creamy layer) and SC candidates need at least 30 percent marks, and ST candidates need 25 percent marks. For PwBD candidates, this may be relaxed by 2 percent in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways recently issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of the CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The fake notice claims the exams are tentatively scheduled for May 19, 20, and June 14-16, 2022.For more details, one can check the official notice from the direct link given above.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha