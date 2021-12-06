New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category, RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates have been released. As per the notice, the exam will be held in February 2022, a month after the declaration of RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results. The second CBT will be held from February 14 to 18, 2022, while the CBT 1 result will be released on January 15, 2022.

"The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022," RRB notice read.

RRB NTPC Exams was held in seven phases from December 2020 to July 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The seventh phase of the first CBT was delayed after the second wave of COVID-19 broke out, postponing the exams to July 2021. Around 1 crore candidates appeared for the exam, and among them, whoever qualifies will be eligible for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of RRB-- rrbcdg.gov.in for more details.

RRB NTPC 2021-22 Exam: Important Dates

CBT 1 Result Date-- January 15, 2022 (Tentative)

CBT 2 Exam Dates-- February 14 to 18, 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 1: How to calculate the scores?

As per the marking scheme, there is a negative marking in the RRB NTPC exam. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark, while for each incorrect answer -0.33 will be deducted. However, there is no negative marking for the questions not attempted. If candidates have selected two options for the same question, then also it will be treated as a wrong answer.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Admit Card Date

After the declaration of the result, RRB will release the admit cards on the official website before the commencement of the exam in February. Candidates will have to download the hall tickets using their registration details.

RRB NTPC: Vacancies

RRB NTPC 2021-22 Exam is being held for recruitment to over 35,000 vacancies.

