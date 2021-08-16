New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Railway Recruitment Board on Monday released the answer key of RRB NTPC 2021 exam on its official website rrbc.gov.in. The RRB NTPC 2021 exam was held in seven phases from December 28 to July 31. The answer key for RRB NTPC 2021 exam was released by the Railway Recruitment Board for all seven phases held from December 28 to July 31.



A total of 1,28,08,544 candidates appeared in the exam for a totalof 35,208 vacancies.



RRB NTPC 2021: How to calculate the scores?



As per the marking scheme of the exam, there is negative marking in RRB NTPC exam. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark, while for each incorrect answer -0.33 will be deducted. However, there is no negative marking in RRB NTPC exam, for the questions not attempted. If aspirants have selected two options for the same question, then also it has been treated as wrong answer and negative marking has been deducted.



RRB is scheduled to release the final answer key of RRB NTPC 2021 in online mode on the official website after August 23, 2021.



Candidates can now download the RRB NTPC answer key from their respective RRB regional websites. Following which, candidates can also raise objections against the released RRB NTPC answer key from August 18 to 23.

RRB NTPC 2021 Result date

The RRB NTPC result is likely to be released in the last week of September or the first week of October. Before the result expected date, RRB will release the final answer key as well.

