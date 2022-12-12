RRB Group D Result Delayed; Aspirants Storm Twitter Over Alleged Delay; Check Cutoff List

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release results for group D posts soon. RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from August 17 to October 11 2022. Once released, candidates can check their results at– indianrailways.gov.in.

The RRB released the provisional answer key on October 14 and candidates were allowed to raise the objection by October 19. After reviewing these objections, the final answer key will be released and along with this, the RRB Group D Result 2022 will also be declared.

In such a situation, almost two months after the conducted of the examination, Candidates have flooded Twitter due to the alleged delay in the RRB Group D Result. On Twitter, aspirants stated that they have been waiting for the RRB Group D Result for a long time and raised the demand for the board to release the result soon. Candidates began trending on the twitter #rrb_group_d_result_do tagging Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Railways.

The RRB Group D Phase 1 exams were held from August 17 to August 25, and the Phase 2 exams were held from August 26 to September 8, 2022. Through this recruitment exam, more than 1 lakh Group D vacant positions will be filled.

The cutoff for the RRB Group D exam for aspirants in the General and EWS categories is at least 40 per cent, while it may be around 35 per cent in the OBC and SC categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Tribes category have to score at least 30 per cent.