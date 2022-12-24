RRB Group D Result 2022 Released At rrbgkp.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The results were announced on Friday and those who want to check it can visit the official website--rrbgkp.gov.in.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 12:03 PM IST
RRB Group D Results were released at rrbgkp.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday declared Group D result 2022 on the official website-- rrbgkp.gov.in. Those candidates who qualified for the CBT stage will be needed to appear for the document verification round.

It must be noted that only the candidates who are shortlisted for the written test can appear for the document verification round (DV). The dates for RRB NTPC DV date will be released on the official website of RRBs.

Those candidates who will be appearing for DV will receive an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website.

You can also refer to the below-mentioned steps to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB---rrbgkp.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, 'List of candidates of CEN 01/2019, NTPC,Level 6, shortlisted for DOCUMENT VERIFICATION'.

Step 3: A new PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check your roll number on the PDF and save the result.

NOTE:  You can also take a printout for future reference.

"Candidature of all the shortlisted candidates for Document Verification is purely provisional and is liable to be canceled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process," said RRB in an official notification.

For more updates regarding the same, the candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of RRB.

