RRB Group D Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Selection Process, Passing Marks And Other Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the RRB Group D result soon, along with the final answer key. RRB Group D exams were conducted from August 17 to October 11 in 5 phases. The result is likely to be released by the mid of this month, however, an official confirmation by the RRB authorities regarding the date and time of the result is still awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB Group D can check their results at-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

In the selection process, there are three stages: First is Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, then the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the third round, which is medical and document verification. Candidates who pass these three stages will be recruited to the RRB Group D post.

Moreover, the candidate has to score more than the cut-off marks to qualify for the exam. The candidates who belong to the General and EWS Categories have to score 40 per cent of the total marks, while the OBC, SC and ST category students have to score 30 per cent of the total marks.

Approx 1 crore students appeared in the RRB Group D exam for the 1,03,769 vacancies. The RRB Group D salary is around Rs 18,000 per month based on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for downloading the 'RRB Group D result 2022'

Step 3: Now, the login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their login details

Step 5: Now, click on the login option

Step 6: Finally, the RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out the result for future reference.