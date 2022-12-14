RRB Group D CBT Result To Be Released By December 24; Check Details At rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board Group D CBT results will be released on or before December 24. Approximately 1 crore aspirants who appeared for the RRB Group D exam have been waiting for the results. Once released, candidates can check the results at– rrbcdg.gov.in.

"The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022," the official notice said.

"The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites," it said.

Aspirants who qualify for the CBT exam will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted by railway recruitment cells (RRC) of the zonal railways. The PET test will be conducted in January next year for all eligible candidates.

The RRB Group D Phase 1 exams were held from August 17 to August 25, and the Phase 2 exams were held from August 26 to September 8, 2022. More than 1 lakh Group D vacant positions will be filled through this recruitment exam.

The cutoff for the RRB Group D exam for aspirants in the General and EWS categories is at least 40 per cent, while it may be around 35 per cent in the OBC and SC categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Tribes category have to score at least 30 per cent.