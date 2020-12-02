New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chairman of Railway Recruitment Board have announced to conduct the examination for the recruitment of a total of 1.4 lakh posts in RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D and Ministerial and Isolated category from December 15, 2020. The Railway Minister had earlier informed that the Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the pending recruitment examinations of NTPC, MI category and Level 1 (Group D) category from December 15, 2020.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways also officially informed about the various categories of Railways pending recruitment examinations. According to the official information released by the ministry, the recruitment of 35,208 posts in the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC - Graduate and Under-graduate) in various railway zones, 1663 posts in the Isolated and Ministerial category (Steno, etc.) category and Level 1 or Group D (Track Maintainer, Pointsman, etc. As part of the selection process for the recruitment of 769 posts, the first stage CBT 1 examination will be held from December 15, 2020.

Also, the detailed examination schedule according to the posts and category has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website i.e, indianrailways.gov.in. The computer-based test will be held from December 15 to December 23, 2020. However, the examination schedule for RRB Group D or RRB CEN 01/2019 has not been released. But according to the latest notification, it seems that the applicants will not have to wait for long.

Documents Required

Candidates need to carry one coloured photograph of 35mm x 45mm size. (It must be the same uploaded on the exam application). Identity card which has address details and photographs with the correct name (Aadhaar Card will be best suitable). Keep your certificates and mark sheet with you in case of an emergency. For the RRB Group D exam, 1,15,67,248 applications have been received by Indian Railway against 1,03,769 vacancies.

Posted By: Srishti Goel