New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Sub Inspector or RPSC SI PET (Physical Efficiency Test) result has been released. The RPSC Sub Inspector results have been released on the official website of RPSC. Candidates can visit the website at- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. to check their results. The results were released on April 10 by the commission.

Nearly 2,900 candidates have qualified this round. These candidates will now be eligible to appear in the next round of recruitment, which is the Interview round. The RPSC SE Physical Efficiency Test was conducted from February 12 to 18, 2022. It must be noted the cut-off marks for the TSP area and Non-TSP area has also been released. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.

Here's how you can check the Rajasthan Sub Inspector results. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to view the result PDF.

RPSC SI PET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: First, you have to visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission at -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then go to the homepage and click on the link that reads, '11/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021.'

Step 3: Once you click on the link a new page would open with the PDF file.

Step 4: You are required to scroll through the pdf to find your Roll Number.

Step 5: If you are able to find your roll number in the list it means you are among the shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Take a printout of the copy for future reference.

RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Direct link

Click on the direct link given here to view the RPSC SI Result 2021 for PET.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha