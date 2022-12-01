RPSC Result 2022: RAS Mains Result Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

THE Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the marks for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (RAS) Mains Exam 2021. A total of 2174 candidates were shortlisted for further process. RPSC conducted a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. Candidates can check and download the RAS Mains mark sheet at– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check their RPSC RAS Mains result and can apply for the re-totalling of marks from Friday. According to the official notice released by the RPSC, candidates would be able to apply for the re-totalling from December 2 to 11 through their exam dashboards on the official website. Candidates would be required to pay Rs 25 per question while applying for the re-totalling of marks.

RPSC Mains 2021 exam was conducted on March 20 and 21, 2022. Candidates who qualify for the RPSC Mains exam will be required to appear for the Interview process. Candidates must note that the final selection would be done only after candidates clear all rounds of the selection process.

The RPSC RAS Main exam consisted of 4 papers. All the papers are descriptive and analytical. The standard of papers including GS papers 1, 2 and 3 are of graduation level and paper 4 is of senior secondary level.

RPSC Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RPSC RAS Mains result’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new login page will open

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in their roll number and password

Step 5: Submit details and access the RPSC portal

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference