Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination Result 2021 was declared on Friday, November 19. RPSC RAS Result 2021 was released on the official website--rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who qualify for RAS Pre Result 2021 will be eligible to appear in the Main exam.

The RAS prelims exam was held on October 27, 2021, across the state amid strict security measures. This year, around 6.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Along with the result, the commission has also released a cut off list for various posts for RAS Pre Result.

How to check RPSC RAS Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC--rpsce.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2021' link

Step 3: A new page will open with a PDF file

Step 4: Click and scroll through it to find your Roll Number

Step 5: If your roll number is mentioned, it means you have qualified for the RPSC RAS Main Exam.

Please Note: The Commission has said that in case a candidate does not fulfil the conditions of eligibility then, they will reject the candidature at any stage.

RPSC RAS Result 2021: Cut off List

Post Cut-off marks (GEN) Male post 84.72 Female post 79.63 Widow post 32.87 DV post 71.30

The RAS Pre Result has been prepared after including the objections raised by the candidates on the Preliminary Answer Key.

RPSC RAS Result 2021: Main Exam

The prelims exam was held for 200 marks, while the mains exam would be conducted for a total of 800 marks.

RPSC RAS Result 2021: Vacancy

The total number of posts for which the recruitment is being held is 988.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites of RPSC for the latest updates on the RAS Main Exam 2021.

