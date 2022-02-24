New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has made a big decision regarding the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination. According to recent updates shared by the RPSC, the RAS Mains Exam 2021 dates have been postponed. Students who have registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website --rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The State and Subordinate Services exam was supposed to take place on February 25 and 26, 2022. However, in a meeting that was held on February 23, 2022, the decision for the postponement of the exam was taken. However, it was also announced that the new date of the exam will be informed in a due time.

The decision for postponement of RAS Main exams comes at a time when the Rajasthan state government had announced that it would conduct the exam as per schedule. However, the turning point in the story arose when the Rajasthan High Court, HC recently announced that results of RAS Prelims will be cancelled and the exam conducting body to issue revised answer keys as well.

Ever since the Rajasthan High court cancelled the RAS pre results, the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021 postponement was expected as well.

The aspirants welcomed the move as they had already been demanding the deferment of the Mains exam for a period of time. Protest and online campaigns already took place by students in hope that their demands will get fulfilled.

With this, further details for the new dates for the release of the RAS Pre answer key or RAS Mains Exam are still awaited. It is expected that these details will be announced soon by the commission. Candidates who are waiting for the answer keys and the main exam dates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further details.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen