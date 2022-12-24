RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's Recruitment Exam 2022 GK Paper New Date Announced; Check Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Saturday announced that they have rescheduled the 2nd-grade senior teacher competitive examination 2022 after it was cancelled for allegedly getting leaked before the exam. Now, as per the Rajasthan Public service commission, the exams would be held next month.

"The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' scheduled to be held on December 24 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. It has been decided that the exam would be conducted on January 29, 2023," the Commission said in a notification.

Earlier, the Commission cancelled the RPSC 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge as the paper was allegedly leaked before the exam. The exam was scheduled from 9.00 am to 11.00 pm on Saturday.

"The Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from December 21 to 24, 26 and 27. The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' held on December 24 from 09:00 am to 11:00 am has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," the Commission said earlier in a notification.

More than 40 people including several candidates have been detained in connection to the matter. "The examination paper leak was done in an organised way," Udaipur SP Vikash Sharma said after the matter came to light on Saturday morning.

RPSC Secretary HL Atal while talking about the last-minute cancellation of the paper, said, "Senior Teacher Exam Group-C GK paper was cancelled immediately after input was received regarding irregularities, and the same was shared with all districts. A probe into the matter is on. Exams for other papers will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the government is well aware of the inconvenience caused to the candidates, but it cannot allow any malpractices in the examination.

"The General Knowledge examination paper of the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 exam has been cancelled as a precaution. Our government has made a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations," he said.

The Opposition in the state reacting to the incident, attacked the Gehlot government and said that it happened due to negligence.

"Rajasthan government should understand the pain of parents who spend hard-earned money to educate their children. The system needs a change. UPSC papers never leak. Due to political shelter, they get the courage to leak RPSC papers. It is clearly the negligence on part of the state government," Leader of Opposition GC Kataria said.