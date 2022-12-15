RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022: Exam Dates Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the exam dates for Rajasthan second-grade teachers. The exam will be conducted from December 21 to 27. The admit card will be released on December 17 on the website. Once released, candidates can check the admit card at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Group A exam will be held on December 21 and Group B exam will be conducted on December 22 to 23. The Group C exam will be held on December 24, 26 and 27. Candidates have to be ready with their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The RPSC exam will be held in two shifts on each day. The first shift will commence from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

It is essential to carry an original Adhar Card at the allotted exam centre. If the candidates don't have Aadhaar cards, they can carry other photo ID proof including a Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc. Candidates will not be allowed at the centre without original photo ID proof.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam: Check Full Schedule Here:

G.K. & Edu. Psychology– 21 December from 9 AM To 11 AM

Social Science– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM

G.K. & Edu. Psychology— 22 December from 9 AM To 11 AM

Hindi– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM

English– 23 December from 9 AM To 11 AM

Urdu– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM

G.K. & Edu. Psychology– 24 December from 9 AM To 11 AM

Science– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM

Sanskrit– 26 December from 9 AM To 11 AM

Maths– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM

Punjabi– 21 December from 2 PM To 4:30 PM