Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the question paper leak controversy, the Rajasthan government on Monday has cancelled the Level 2 of REET September 2021 exams. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in a press conference said, "We will cancel the level 2 of REET exam 2021, we will conduct this exam again". The announcement comes in the wake of massive protests and intensified politics over the matter

Earlier, politics over the REET 2021 paper leak had intensified days after the case was raised in the Lok Sabha and a probe was asked into the matter.

Speaking at the Lower House, Beniwal said, "There should be a CBI inquiry into the REET cheating case. The youth of Rajasthan are agitating. Huge anomalies are being reported in the REET exams. We want REET 2021 to be cancelled and there should be a CBI inquiry into the rigging."

The Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, was sacked by the Rajasthan government in relation to the matter.

Ashok Gehlot had also suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the same paper leak case for the REET examination that was held in September 2021.

“Fixing the responsibility of the Board, the chairman has been dismissed and the secretary has been suspended. The state government will take the strictest action against every person found guilty of malpractices, lapses, and dereliction of duty in the examination," Gehlot said in a statement on Saturday.

“The state government is coming up with a bill for strict provisions regarding cheating (in exams), paper leak, etc. in the budget session," he said.

Now fresh exams will be conducted by the government and the dates of the exam will be announced soon. Meanwhile, around 24 lakh aspirants had appeared in the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the latest developments related to the exams.





Posted By: Ashita Singh