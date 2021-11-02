New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET Result 2021 today, November 2, 2021. The board has released the result for both Level 1 and Level 2 exams on the official website of REET--reetbser21.com.

This year, as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the REET 2021 exam which was held on September 26, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the safety of the candidates and to minimise the chance of cheating, the state government made elaborate preparations.

REET Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET--reetbser21.com

Step 2: Click on the 'REET Result 2021 for Level 1 and 2' link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number, password etc

Step 4: REET Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

REET Result 2021: Toppers List

Out of total candidates, 3.6 lakh appeared for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2, and the remaining 9 lakh appeared for both levels.

Level 1: Ajay Vaishnav Vairagi from Ajmer and Govind Soni from Udaipur have jointly secured Rank 1 by scoring 148 marks out of 150.

Level 2: Kirti Singh, Surbhi Parek, and Nimbaram have jointly secured Rank 1.

This year, the board has announced a total of 31,000 vacancies and based on the result candidates will get the job in the affiliated schools. Those who clear level 1 will be eligible to secure a position for teacher's role in primary classes (1 to 5), and those who qualify level 2 can teach secondary classes (6 to 8).

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of RBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on the REET 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv