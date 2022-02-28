New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test REET Level 1 Cut-off List 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Level 1 exams can check the cut-off list on the official website of REET that is on reetbser21.com.

This time the list of candidates released is twice that of total posts hinting that about 31,000 candidates have made to the REET Level 1 cut-off list for the 15,500 posts. According to the short notice, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the short notice regarding the cut-off marks, document verification, and other updates.

REET Level 1 Cut-off list: How to Check

Visit to the official website i.e. – reetbser21.com.

You will have to click on the link 'REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022' available on the home page.

You will get the REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 on your screen.

You should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

"In order to fulfill the posts of teacher level 1 general and special education, the list of two times the category wise candidates of 15500 posts advertised by the department, while completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), has been issued today. Whose document verification will be done in their home district," Department of Education, Rajasthan had tweeted.

अध्यापक लेवल 1 सामान्य व विशेष शिक्षा के पदों को पूरा करने की दिशा में विभाग द्वारा इन पदों की भर्ती (2021-22) को पूरा करते हुए विज्ञापित 15500 पदों के वर्गवार दो गुणा आशार्थियों की सूची आज जारी कर दी गई है । जिनके दस्तावेज सत्यापन का कार्य उन्हीं के गृह जिले में किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/j9EaMo6LE8 — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) February 27, 2022

The REET Level 1 exam was conducted on September 26 across the states. Approx 25 Lakh candidates have participated in the Rajasthan recruitment exams. On a total of 3,993 exam centers at the REET level, 1 exam was conducted.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM had canceled the REET Level 2 exams in the state. He had said that the REET Level 2 Exams in the state stand cancelled and that fresh exams will be taken soon. The decision to cancel the exam was taken amid protest and demonstration for the REET paper leak case. As of now, dates for the fresh REET Level 2exams have not been announced.

For more details and the latest updates candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of REET.

