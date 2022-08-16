REET Answer Key 2022 Expected To Be Released Today At reetbser2022.in | Here's How To Check

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is likely to release the answer key for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today on August 16. Once released candidates can check it from the official website--reetbser2022.in.

The exam was held on July 23, 2022, and July 24, 2022, at several exam centres across the state. The written test was held in two different shifts--the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the test had two levels- Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary. Level 1 was conducted for those teachers applying for the post of primary school teachers below the sixth standard and level 2 was for teachers who were applying for the post of the upper primary school teacher.

The question booklet of REET 2022 has already been published by BSER on the official website. The question booklet was released for both shifts and a total of four question booklets were released. Those candidates who have not yet checked the question booklet can still access it from the official site.

The release of the answer key will further be followed by the announcement of the results.

REET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET 2022-- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the REET 2022 answer key link.

Step 3: Log in with the required details.

Step 4: Download the answer key and calculate your marks.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

The exam for REET 2022 was for a total of 300 marks and exams were held for a duration of 150 minutes, which means 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam was based on the syllabus released by BSER and post the exam city slip and admit card were also released.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website and keep checking it for the latest updates.