New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) Admit Card 2021 today September 17, 2021. The REET is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021. Candidates can check the official webiste--reetbser21.com.

As per officials, the REET admit card was supposed to release ten days before the exam, however, the board is yet to release the admit card.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled in June, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the officials postponed the date to September. "In view of the Covid situation it is not possible to conduct the exam on June 20," State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said.

How to download REET Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET--reetbser21.com

Step 2: Click on the REET Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as password, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: REET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

REET 2021: Exam Pattern and Exam Centre

This year, REET 2021 will be conducted for 26 lakh candidates across 4,153 exam centres. The exam will be computer-based, and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted centres nearby.

REET 2021: Number of Post

This year, the exam is being conducted to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in various government-aided schools across the state.

About is REET

State education minister Govind Singh (REET) is one of the big recruitment drives for teachers announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, 2020.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv