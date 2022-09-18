REET 2022: Teacher Eligibility Test Results To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Lakhs of students are waiting for their Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. Along with results, the education by will also release the final answer keys on the official website. The results will be released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the score cards from the official webpage -- reetbser2022.in

The exams were conducted in two shifts. While the first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The education board is likely to release the REET results soon.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple step.

REET 2022 result: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'REET 2022 Result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidates need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once clicked submit, the NEET Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students who want to become teachers for classes 1 to 9 appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher, REET exam. This year the education board conducted the exam July 23 and 24, 2022.

The education body released the provisional answer key on August 19. Candidates were allowed to raise objection till August 25. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more infromation.