The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) will begin on April 18, 2022. The registration will be started by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Candidates who are interested in teaching jobs can apply for the entrance exam online via the official website of REET at www.reetbser2022.in. However, only eligible candidates can apply for REET.

It must be noted that the registration process will end on May 18, 2022. Therefore, interested candidates are advised to apply for REET within the stipulated time. The REET exam will be held on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. The exam will be conducted at two levels. The first level is for teaching classes 1–5 and the second level is for teaching classes 6–8. The timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

REET 2022 Application Fee:

Registration fee for only one exam: Rs 550

Registration fee for both, paper 1 and paper 2 exams: Rs. 750

REET 2022 Eligibility



The eligibility criteria is different for both levels. For level 1 (class 1 to 5) it is senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 to 50 per cent marks in different categories. For level 2 (class 6 to 8) it is graduation passed along with other criteria. Visit the official website of REET for complete eligibility criteria.

Here's how to apply for REET 2022: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads REET 2022. It will be available on the homepage.

Step 3- Once you click on the link you will be asked to fill a registration form.

Step 4- After filling out the form upload all the required documents.

Step 4- Then pay the application fee and you will be registered.

Note: Remember to keep the hard copy of the registration for future reference.

