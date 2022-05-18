Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has extended the registration deadline for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022. Now, the RBSE will be conducting registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers 2022 Exam till 20th May 2022. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to use the opportunity and apply for the same.

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers 2022 will be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Candidates who are interested and want to apply can visit the official website of RBSE--reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 Important Dates

REET 2022 Online Registration Process Opened- 18th April 2022

REET 2022 the last date to apply is- 20th May 2022

REET 2022 Application Correction- 23rd May to 25th May 2022

REET 2022 Admit card- 14th July 2022

REET 2022 Exam Dates- 23rd & 24th July 2022

Here's the step-by-step process of applying for REET 2022 Exams:

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Then click on the link that reads REET 2022. It will be available on the homepage.

Once you click on the link you will be asked to fill out a registration form.

After filling out the form upload all the required documents.

Then pay the application fee and you will be registered.

REET 2022 Application Fee:

Registration fee for only one exam: Rs 550

Registration fee for both, paper 1 and paper 2 exams: Rs. 750

REET 2022 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria are different for both levels. For level 1 (class 1 to 5) it is senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 to 50 per cent marks in different categories. For level 2 (class 6 to 8) it is graduation passed along with other criteria. Visit the official website of REET for complete eligibility criteria.

This year, REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools.

Posted By: Ashita Singh