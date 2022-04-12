New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is an entrance test for the recruitment of teachers, which is conducted every year by the Department of School Education Council of Rajasthan. The process of application for REET 2022 will commence on April 18 and will conclude on May 18. Here’s all the information for the candidates interested in applying for REET 2022.

REET Exam Date 2022:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced that the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2022) exam will be conducted on July 23, 2022 and July 24, 2022.

REET 2022 Application Fees:

If the candidate wants to apply for one exam, then the fees will be Rs 550. But if you want to apply for both the papers, then the fees will be Rs 750.

REET 2022 Vacancy:

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has announced that approximately 20,000 vacancies will be filled through the REET 2022 Exam.

REET 2022: Where to Apply?

The candidates have to submit their online registration form at the official website of the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan, which is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET 2022: How to Apply?

To fill out the application form, the candidates must have a passport size photograph, signature, certificate and mark sheet, Aadhaar card, age proof and address proof.

The candidates have to visit the official portal of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to apply for the exam.

Then, search for the REET 2022 Application Form link.

After clicking the link, enter the login details to register for the REET 2022 Exam.

Click on Submit button after filling in the details. The details will be shared on your mobile number & email address.

After that, log in with details. Enter your educational details, personal details, your photograph and your scanned signature.

Review the application and then do the payment.

Download REET 2022 Application Form.

