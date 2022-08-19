REET 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released At retbser2022.in; Check Steps To Raise Objections

The answer key for the REET 2022 exam has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download the answer key from the official website of the education board -- reetbser2022.in

The education body conducted the written examination on July 23-24, 2022, across the state. Students should know that the BSER has activated the objection window link on the official website. Since the answer key has been released, candidates can download the Answer Key in PDF from the official website.

However, students should know that the answer key is not the final result. Candidates will only be able to calculate their marks through the answer key. The final result will be released later by the board.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to raise objections to the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Students should note that in order to raise objections, candidates should have their registration number and password and other details asked for and submitted.

REET answer key 2022: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website -- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'raise objections' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students will fill on the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: Raise an objection against the required question and make the payment of the fees

Step 5: Click on submit and download the confirmation page

NOTE: Take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for more information regarding the results.