New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination will be conducted in July this year for 62,000 posts. This year the state government has also increased the number of REET recruitment from 32,000 to 62,000. The 62,000 posts will be filled with candidates who will clear the teachers' eligibility exam.

“REET exam will be conducted in July this year, with a total of 62,000 posts available," Ashok Gehlot said during his budget speech.

He also mentioned that the facilities students were availing during the earlier REET exam will be given this time as well. Earlier during the REET exam, the state government had given the facility of free travel in roadways and private buses to the candidates for the exam. This time also this facility will be given.

The chief minister also said that they are planning to open around 1000 English medium schools in urban and rural areas, and will also upgrade the Secondary schools to senior secondary schools. Approximately, 10 thousand teachers will be appointed for the English medium schools.

"36 women universities will be opened in 19 districts of the state. 3,820 schools till class 12 will be developed in the state and new medical colleges will be opened. An educational hub will be developed in Jaipur. English schools will also be opened," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that the state government will compensate students for the loss of education they have faced due to the pandemic. In order to compensate, a 3-month Bridge course will take place in 2023. For this project, the state government has decided to set aside Rs 20 crore.

Talking about jobs, Gehlot said that government aims to provide a total of 1 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan and will emphasis on the health care sector.

"I declare that outdoor, indoor OPD, IPD facilities in all government medical institutes of the state will be free of cost for the people. Also, under the Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme, free of cost insurance up to ₹5,00,000 will be available to people," Gehlot added.

