REET 2022: BSER To Release Admit Cards For Teacher Eligibility Test Today; Here's How To download

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to release the REET admit card 2022 today (July 20). The admit cards are likely to be out by today afternoon or evening. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the document is out, students can check and download the admit card from the official website of the education board -- reetbser2022.in.

The education board will conduct the exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will take place across Rajasthan in various test centres. Further students should note that the exam will be held in two shifts.

While the first shift will take place from 10 a to 12:30 pm, the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to download the REET 2022 admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official page -- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' REET admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked.

Step 4: Once the candidate login through the portal, their admit card will appear on their screen.

Download and save the admit card for future use.

REET Paper Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 objective-type questions and will further be divided into 4 sections. Students should note that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

Meanwhile, talking about numbers, then 15 lakh candidates will appear for the REET exam 2022. Students should also note that the REET admit card is an important document and should be kept in a safe place.

While appearing for the exam, students have to appear with a REET admit card. If they fail to do so, then candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.