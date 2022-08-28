REET 2022: BSER To Announce Teacher Eligibility Test Results Soon; Here's How To Download

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer is expected to announce the REET 2022 results very soon. The entrance was conducted for students who wished to become a teacher. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download the results from the official website of the board -- reetbser2022.in.

Students should also note that apart from the results, the education body will also release the answer key will also release on the official website. However, the education body is yet to announce a specific date and time of the result declaration for the REET exam.

Meanwhile, the education body conducted the REET 2022 written examination on July 23-24, 2022 across Rajasthan, and the answer key for the document was released on August 19, 2022. Students were given the opportunity to raise objections till August 25, 2022.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

REET 2022 Result: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'REET 2022 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials

Step 4: The REET 2022 results will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that the education body has not provided any provision for Re-checking as well as Re-assessment or Scrutiny of OMR sheets by the Board. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding results.